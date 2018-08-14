London Counter-terrorism Unit Investigates Crash Outside Parliament

London’s counter-terrorism unit is investigating after a man drove his car into security barriers outside Parliament and injured several people. Police arrested the driver and two people are being treated at the hospital for injuries the London Ambulance Service says are not believed to be serious. Dozens of officers swarmed the car after it slammed into security barriers. Police shut down the Westminster subway station after the morning rush hour crash.



The Palace of Westminster, where Parliament meets, is one of the world’s major targets for terrorists.

A terrorist killed five people there in March of last year, when he drove a car through pedestrians and stabbed a policeman to death before he was shot and killed.

