London Man Wants “Peace And Calm” So Turns Himself Into Jail

People in London are still going through lockdowns and for one wanted man, he couldn’t take it any longer and opted to turn himself in to the police.

Inspector Darren Tayor, from Sussex Police, says the man wanted “peace and quiet” and informed the police that he would rather go spending time with the people he was living with.

It wasn’t revealed what his crime was or how long he would have to serve but probably for the man, the longer the better.

One in 12 people are no longer speaking to friends or family since the pandemic began, have you broken ties with a loved one after being in quarantine? Share your story.