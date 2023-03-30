London’s National Portrait Gallery shares new photos from upcoming Paul McCartney exhibit

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Photographs taken by Paul McCartney during the height of Beatlemania will be the subject of a new exhibit at London’s National Portrait Gallery, as previously reported, and now the gallery is giving fans a peek at what they can expect.

The Portrait Gallery has shared some new photos from the exhibit on Instagram, including a self-portrait of McCartney, one of Paul with John Lennon, a photo of a smiling Ringo Starr and another of George Harrison being handed a drink by a girl in a yellow bikini.

“Looking at these photos now, decades after they were taken, I find there’s a sort of innocence about them,” McCartney shares. “Everything was new to us at this point. But I like to think I wouldn’t take them any differently today.”

Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm is set to run from June 28 to October 1 and feature more than 250 never-before-seen photographs taken by McCartney. The portraits that will be on display are from McCartney’s own archive and were taken between December 1963 and February 1964, giving fans an insight into his point of view as The Beatles were becoming international superstars.

Tickets to the McCartney exhibit are available for preorder now.

McCartney is also releasing a book of the photographs, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, on June 13. It is available for preorder now.

