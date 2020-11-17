Lonely Planet Reveals Its Best Destinations for 2021

Lonely Planet released their Best of the World 2021 list. The list is 25 destinations people should consider as travel destinations in 2021. Under family a couple suggested destinations are Space Coast, Florida and Indigenous British Columbia, Canada. For adventure they suggest going to Ethiopia and Argentina. If you are in to wildlife they suggest Isle Royal, Michigan and Yellowknife, Canada. For culture and history they suggest a road trip through New Mexico and Tulsa, Oklahoma. What is the first destination you want to hit in 2021 when it is safe to travel?