Long-awaited Dave Davies documentary 'Strangers' is "in the latter stages of post-production"

Kinks guitarist Dave Davies‘ oldest son, Martin, has shared an update about a long-in-the-works documentary called Strangers that focuses on Dave’s return to touring and making music after suffering a debilitating stroke in 2004.

In a message on Davies’ official website, Martin — who is co-producing Strangers with his dad — reveals that the film is in “the latter stages of post-production.”

He notes that the documentary follows “Dave over 5 tours playing to fans of all ages, whilst releasing 3 new albums and reflecting on an action-packed career of ups and downs.”

Martin adds that the movie will feature unique behind-the-scenes and archival footage, as well as appearances by such famous fans as Star Wars actor Mark Hamill and pro wrestler Mick Foley.

He also reports that he’s been “busy editing from hundreds of hours of footage shot over the last tours,” explaining that in recent years, he filmed dozens of shows, soundchecks and candid moments on the road while serving as his father’s tour manager.

Martin also points out, “Over half of the budget has been spent on archive, mostly digitizing to High Definition old [archival 8-millimeter] footage Dave filmed in the 1960s and 1970 — and it looks great!”

He adds, “I hope many would agree with me that Dave doesn’t get the credit he deserves for his contribution to rock ‘n’ roll, hopefully a kick*** documentary will help resolve that.”

The doc’s original title was Rock ‘n’ Roll Journey, but, according to Martin, “Strangers seems more appropriate,” who notes, “The [Dave-penned 1970 Kinks song ‘Strangers’] has a special meaning to many people, and has become somewhat of a Kinks classic the last few years.”

