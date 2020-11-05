Longtime Kinks drummer Mick Avory taking part in streaming online interview event today

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Former Kinks drummer Mick Avory will participate in a livestream event today, November 5, at 2 p.m. ET at the Swinging 60s London Facebook page.

Avory will be the special guest in the first installment of the website’s new free weekly “Celebrity Spotlight” feature, during which a well-known music artist of the 1960s or ’70s will appear and answer fan questions.

The 76-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also will take part in another online event hosted by the Swinging 60s London website, 60sBus.London, an installment of the site’s “Birth of The Rolling Stones” pay-per-view series taking place this Sunday, November 8, at 3 a.m. and 10 a.m. ET. The hour-long presentation, which costs 12 pounds, or about $15.60 USD, offers a virtual tour of historic spots in London associated with The Stones. You can purchase tickets at BookWhen.com.

Avory played with The Kinks from 1964 to 1984. Since 1996, he’s performed regularly with The Kast Off Kinks, a band featuring various former Kinks members.

By Matt Friedlander

