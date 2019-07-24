Longtime Madonna collaborator releases demos online to undercut auction he deems "not cool"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Kevin Mazur/WireImagePatrick Leonard, who collaborated with Madonna on some of her biggest hits, isn't happy that a tape of early demos of some of those songs are going up for auction -- so he took action to disrupt the sale.

Leonard posted online three demos -- "Like a Prayer," "Cherish" and an unreleased song called "Angels with Dirty Faces" -- in an attempt to dissuade anyone from paying money for them at the auction. This is the same auction that includes the letter that rapper Tupac Shakur wrote Madonna from prison, apologizing for breaking up with her. As previously reported, Madonna went to court to stop the letter from being auctioned, to no avail.

The auction, hosted by the website Gotta Have Rock and Roll, includes the letter and more than 70 other Madonna memorabilia items, all of which are being sold by the star's former art advisor, Darlene Lutz.

In the comments section of the "Cherish" demo, Leonard writes, "I hope these posts stop the sale of that cassette at auction. Not cool at all that someone would sell it. Not theirs to sell."

Both "Cherish" and "Like a Prayer" as described in the comments section as demos "from the day [they were] written."

Leonard writes in the comments of the "Angels with Dirty Faces" demo, "This demo...and others from Like a Prayer are being auctioned between 7/17-7/22-19. Here it is for free."

Among the other Madonna hits Leonard either co-wrote, co-produced or both: "Live to Tell, "La Isla Bonita," "Who's That Girl," "Frozen," "I'll Remember," "Open Your Heart" and "The Power of Good-Bye."

