It’ll be a full moon Friday night, but not just any full moon – it’s a ‘Strawberry Moon’. No, the moon won’t resemble a big strawberry. It got that name from the Algonquin Native Americans, who used it to mark the time to harvest wild strawberries. In Europe, it’s called a ‘Honey Moon’ – which might be the origin of the term honeymoon, representing that ‘sweet’ first month of a June marriage. Do you believe that odd things happen under a full moon?