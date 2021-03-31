Here’s a great story to boost your spirits! A pastor from Japan Kazuhiro Sekino has been working as a hospital chaplain at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and recently asked the public to send in paper cranes to cheer people up. He says linking 1,000 of them together is considered good luck in Japan, and helps you heal. Now 16,000 of them are hanging from the ceiling in the front lobby. He says visitors were always looking down at the ground when they walked in, and it seemed like a metaphor. So he wanted to give them a reason to look up.