There are three new members of the National Toy Hall of Fame. The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York announced American Girl Dolls, the board game Risk, and sand were inducted yesterday. The toys were among 12 finalists, which also included Cabbage Patch Kids, Battleship and billiards. American Girl Dolls was created in 1986 while Risk was first published in the U.S. in 1959. The museum argued sand “may be the most universal and oldest toy in the world.”