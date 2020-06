Look out, Maroon 5…. A new person is hitting the music scene and he is truly holier than both of thou . . . because he’s the freakin’ DALAI LAMA. His Holiness will release his DEBUT ALBUM on July 6th, which is also his 85th birthday. It’s called “Inner World”, and it’s got the Dalai Lama reciting mantras and prayers over a musical background. And you can listen to the first banger right now! It’s called “Compassion”.