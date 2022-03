How did we miss him? Parts of Palm Beach County got the “Flavortown” treatment when Food Network star Guy Fieri rolled through to film episodes of his “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” series. Last Friday, Fieri and his crew started the day of “DDD” shoots in West Palm Beach, where they visited Chef Clayton Carnes’ Cholo Soy Cocina on South Dixie Highway, then The Butcher Shop Beer Garden and Grill, where the food celebrity posed for photos with the staff..