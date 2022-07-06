Look Who’s A Billionaire!

Forbes has released its list of 100 richest self-made billionaires in America and you know who the youngest is? Rihanna is 34 and valued at $1.2 billion. The money is mostly from her fashion and makeup lines. 24-year-old Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire. There was a miscalculation. She’s only worth $600 million. Poor Kylie. Here are a few other notables on the list.

Oprah Winfrey . . . $2.6 billion Kim Kardashian . . . $1.8 billion Rihanna . . . $1.4 billion Tennis player Serena Williams . . . $260 million