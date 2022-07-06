Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

Look Who’s A Billionaire!

Forbes has released its list of 100 richest self-made billionaires in America and you know who the youngest is?   Rihanna is 34 and valued at $1.2 billion.  The money is mostly from her fashion and makeup lines.  24-year-old Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire.  There was a miscalculation.  She’s only worth $600 million.   Poor Kylie.  Here are a few other notables on the list.

  1. Oprah Winfrey . . . $2.6 billion
  2. Kim Kardashian . . . $1.8 billion
  3. Rihanna . . . $1.4 billion
  4. Tennis player Serena Williams . . . $260 million