Look Who’s Back!

Motley Crue is back together and ready to hit the road. Despite vowing to never tour again, Motley Crue is hitting the road next year with Def Leppard and Poison. It’ll be a stadium tour, but dates and venues haven’t been announced yet. They posted a video narrated by Machine Gun Kelly, who played Tommy Lee in the Crue movie “The Dirt”, blowing up their, quote, “cessation of touring agreement,” which supposedly stated that they could never tour again.

The group was founded by bassist Nikki Sixx, drummer Tommy Lee, lead guitarist Mick Mars and lead singer Vince Neil. Mötley Crüe has sold 100 million albums worldwide, making them one of the best-selling bands of all time.