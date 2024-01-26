Look Who’s Coming Back To The Big Game

The Clydesdales are coming back to the Super Bowl. St. Louis-based Anheuser-Busch has released a 15-second video clip teasing the return of the trademark Budweiser draft horses. The beer company stopped airing commercials with the horses during the Super Bowl three years ago as it said it wanted to raise awareness about the COVID-19 vaccine along with the Ad Council. That marked the first time in nearly 40 years that the international brewer had skipped the Super Bowl. The teaser video shows the world-famous horses emerging from their stables in a blizzard. The Super Bowl airs February 11th on CBS, Paramount Plus and Nickelodeon.