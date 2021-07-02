Look Who’s Headed To Space With Jeff Bezos!

Meet Wally! Jeff Bezos has chosen 82-year-old Wally Funk to ride into space on the company’s first crewed flight this month. How cool is this woman? Funk is one of 13-women who passed the astronaut training program in the 1960’s…and at 82, she’ll be the oldest person to EVER travel into space. Bezos, his brother Mark, along with someone who paid $28 million for a seat and Wally leave on July 20th! God Speed Jeff, Wally, Mark and others. But they won’t be the first civilians in space…. It looks like Richard Branson will beat Jeff Bezos into space. He posted a video announcing an upcoming trip to space on July 11th.