Look Who’s Joining American Horror Story

Will you watch this season? Kim Kardashian has announced she’s joining “American Horror Story” Season 12 with Emma Roberts. This will be Kim’s second acting role since voicing a poodle in “PAW Patrol: The Movie”. The clip she posted said, quote, “Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate”, with the show’s logo and intro music. It’ll air sometime this summer, but no word what it’ll be about. The creator of the show says Kim’s role is fun, stylish, and terrifying and that this season will be ambitious and different than anything they’ve ever done.