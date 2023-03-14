Look Who’s Joining “Only Murders In The Building!”

Meryl Streep is in the building. While the season two finale of Only Murders in the Building set the stage for its Broadway-centered third season—introducing its latest victim in Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy—the latest teaser finally shows his co-star Streep in action. The March 12 trailer sees the cast assemble for a table read of the Broadway play staged by Martin Short’s Oliver. “Oh my God, it’s me!” Streep’s new character shouts while reading her script, as a tip of the hat to her stunt casting. “I’m sorry, it’s me. Isn’t it?” Play along and solve the crime when Only Murders in the Building soon returns for season three on Hulu. No specific release date, but “coming soon.”