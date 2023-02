Eric Stonestreet, who starred in Modern Family, recently signed on to star in season 2 of The Santa Clauses.

Stonestreet will play Magnus Antas, also known as the ‘Mad Santa,’ who will try to take on Scott Calvin, played by Tim Allen.

Disney has not announced a release date for season 2 just yet, but production for season 2 has already commenced.

What did you think of season 1 of The Santa Clauses?

