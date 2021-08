The first trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ the final standalone Spider-Man movie during this era of the MCU. The Marvel film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau and more. This preview also teases Alfred Molina’s reprisal of ‘Doc Ock,’ last seen in the Tobey Maguire franchise! The film opens December 17th.