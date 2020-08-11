Look Your Best On A Zoom Call!

With so many video calls for work or family going on now, shouldn’t you look your best?

Madewell thinks so. That’s why the store is selling “Video-Chat Friendly” jewelry.

What makes the necklaces and earrings special for talking online? VICE spoke to two stylists to find out.

One said, “For me, the linear and graphic nature of these will most definitely make them video-friendly. That coupled with the metal sheen.” The other stylist said, “I like that they curated pieces that are simple, minimal, give off some personality without being distracting on camera.”

Have you changed your look to show up better on video calls?