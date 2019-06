There’s a new “healthy” beer called 26.2 Brew . . . as in the number of miles in a marathon. It’s described as “a crisp, light ale developed for runners, by runners.” It’s lower in alcohol and carbs, and has healthy ingredients like Himalayan sea salt and coriander. Sam Adams has been selling it in Boston for the past few years, but only in that city after the Boston Marathon. It’s now available nationwide! Drink up!