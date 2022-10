If you’re looking for something REALLY scary to watch this Halloween? A website called StudyFinds claims to have found the 5-SCARIEST movies. They visited, and I quote, “10 of the leading expert websites”, to see which movies are rated the most fright-inducing. Do you agree?

“The Exorcist”, 1973 “Halloween”, 1978 “Paranormal Activity”, 2007 “The Shining”, 1980 “It Follows”, 2014