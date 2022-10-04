Loretta Lynn Passes Away At 90

“I write about my life — in every song I’ve written,” Lynn told TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager in 2018.

“I would have given anything in the world if he (my father) would have been here when I recorded ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter,’ but I think he hears me,” Lynn told Hager. “And one day I will sing it for him.”

There was plenty of talent in that family: Her younger sister went on to have an enormously successful country career of her own under the name Crystal Gayle.

By the time Lynn moved to Nashville in 1960 on the strength of her debut single “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl,” as well as a tireless promotional crusade to radio stations across the country, she had already racked up a life worth of lyrics.

