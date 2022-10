A public memorial of Loretta Lynn will be broadcast live on CMT on October 30th. It’s called “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” . . . and Jenna Bush Hager will be the host.

Performances and special appearances include George Strait, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Martina McBride, Wynonna and more.

(CMT)