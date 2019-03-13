Lori Loughlin in Police Custody

Actress Lori Loughlin is in police custody.

She surrendered to law enforcement today in connection to the biggest college cheating scandal ever prosecuted in the U.S.

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying around half a million dollars in bribes to get their daughters into USC.

Her husband bailed out yesterday, but she was filming in Canada.

Actress Felicity Huffman bailed out of jail in Los Angeles yesterday for being involved in the same scandal.

Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was take into custody yesterday.

His bond has been set at $1-million-dollars.

The couple is accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to have their daughters designated as recruits for the USC crew team, even though neither actually participated in the sport.

Loughlin and her husband were among nearly 50 people charged in the case.

Actress Felicity Huffman was also charged, as were wealthy CEOs, two SAT or ACT exam administrators, and nine coaches at elite schools in what’s dubbed Operation Varsity Blues.

Yesterday in court, wearing glasses, with her hair pulled back, Huffman sat in court with her head down most of the time – her husband, actor William H. Macy, watching silently from the front row of the court room. Macy has not been charged in the case.