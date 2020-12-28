Lori Loughlin Released From Prison

Actress Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after serving a two-month sentence for her role in the now-infamous college admissions scandal. Loughlin was released Monday from the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, CA, where she began her sentence on Oct. 30th. Loughlin’s husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, is still behind bars serving a five-month sentence. Both will be subject to two years of supervised release along with fines and community service. The couple were convicted of paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to USC as fake student-athletes. More than 50 parents have been charged in connection with the scam, including actress Felicity Huffman. Is a 60-day prison sentence enough punishment? Should Loughlin play herself in a movie about the scandal?