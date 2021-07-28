Los Angeles opening of Pink Floyd’s “Their Mortal Remains” exhibit delayed until September

Courtesy of S2BN Entertainment

Pink Floyd‘s “Their Mortal Remains” exhibition, which debuted in London in 2017, originally was scheduled to make its U.S. debut on Tuesday, August 3, at Los Angeles’ new ?Vogue Multicultural Museum on Hollywood Boulevard, but the opening has now been delayed until September 3.

According to a message on the museum’s Facebook page, the delay in the attraction’s opening is “due to issues with global freight.”

As the note explains, “The many containers filled with Pink Floyd’s [artifacts], stage sets, and private collections were shipped from the UK with an extensive lead time but coming out of the pandemic, there are many delays in global freight. These containers have now safely arrived in LA.”

The message also points out that those who already had purchased tickets for August “will be notified via email about how to reschedule their dates at no additional cost.” Tickets can be purchased now at VMMLA.com. Visit PinkFloydExhibition.com for more info.

In addition, the L.A. “Their Mortal Remains” exhibition, which initially had been scheduled through November 28, now will run until January 9, 2022.

As previously reported, the exhibition, which is fully sanctioned by Pink Floyd’s surviving members, takes an in-depth look at the pioneering prog-rockers, delving into their innovative music and album designs, groundbreaking concert staging and much more.

The exhibit uses audiovisual presentations and hundreds of artifacts to trace Pink Floyd’s story from its mid-1960s beginnings in London’s underground psychedelic music scene, through its massive success during the 1970s and ’80s, to the band members’ recent endeavors.

Among the many pieces of memorabilia featured are instruments, handwritten lyrics, vintage posters, photos and clothing items. Also on display are set pieces depicting Pink Floyd’s surreal album covers, stage props, promo videos, and rare film clips and live performance footage.

