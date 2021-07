Los Lobos are celebrating the release of their new album, which includes a tribute to Jackson Browne. On their album ‘Native Sons,’ Los Lobos cover some of their favorite artists from the L.A. area. This includes Jackson Browne’s 1972 song “Jamaica Say You Will.” You can check out Los Lobos’ cover of “Jamaica Say You Will” on Youtube! What is your favorite Los Lobos song? What do you think of Los Lobos’ covers?