Los Lobos to be honored at 2022 Hispanic Heritage Awards

Mickey Bernal/Getty Images

Los Lobos will be presented with a prestigious award at the 35th annual Hispanic Heritage Awards, which will air September 30 on PBS, and also will stream on PBS.org and the PBS Video app.

The acclaimed veteran rock band from East Los Angeles, California, will receive the Hispanic Heritage Arts Award. Formed in 1973, Los Lobos is known for blending various styles of Latin and American roots music. They found their greatest commercial success with their chart-topping cover of the late Ritchie Havens‘ classic 1958 hit “La Bamba,” which they recorded for the 1987 Valens biopic La Bamba.

The Hispanic Heritage Awards was created by the White House in celebration of the establishment of National Hispanic Heritage Month in the U.S., which takes place each year from September 15 to October 15.

“Los Lobos is an American roots band, and those roots run deep from their East Los Angeles barrio to influences from blues, rock, jazz, and, of course, Mexican and all Latin American music,” says Hispanic Heritage Foundation CEO and President Jose Antonio Tijerino. “Those ingredients created a unique sound and representation that has never been comprised, which is why the Hispanic Heritage Foundation is honored to recognize Los Lobos with our Arts Award.”

In a post on their Facebook page, Los Lobos say they’re “thrilled to be honored” with the award.

Visit HispanicHeritage.org for more information about the event.

Music artists who have been honored at previous Hispanic Heritage Awards ceremonies include Carlos Santana, Linda Ronstadt, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin, José Feliciano and Tito Puente.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.