Lottery Winner Donates to Tornado Relief, Charities

The anonymous South Carolina woman who won the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever is about to share her newfound wealth.

Her plan is to donate part of the $1.5 billion prize to the Alabama Red Cross in order to help tornado relief efforts and several South Carolina charities.

According to Jason Kurland, the woman’s lawyer, she decided to donate since she claimed the money around the time a tornado struck Alabama earlier this month.

He says, “It just felt like we were having this great event when there were people suffering nearby.”

As for the amounts to be donated, he adds, “We spoke with the charities and agreed it would be best not to announce. We want to announce the charities to spread awareness.”

The other organizations that will receive some of the money from the woman include the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Columbia, South Carolina; In the Middle, a charity that helps women with breast cancer; the City of Simpsonville Art Center; and the One SC Fund for Hurricane Florence relief.

The winner says in a statement, “Words can’t describe the feeling of such incredible luck. I do realize that such good fortune carries a tremendous social responsibility, and it gives me a unique opportunity to assist, support and contribute to charities and causes that are close to my heart.”

She chose a one-time lump sum of $878 million from the October 2018 drawing.