Lou Diamond Phillips Has Been Called for ‘Young Guns 3’

Earlier this year Young Guns writer John Fusco hinted that he was going to do the third installment and it sent fans through the roof! Now what made things even spicier was that he tagged all the stars of the first film in the social media hint and now Lou Diamond Phillips has revealed that he received a call about the project from fellow co-star Emilio Estevez. Phillips spilled the beans during an interview saying, “I got that phone call about a year ago. I know that Emilio has been working on it, and what’s even more encouraging is that John Fusco is working with him.” Would you be excited for a Young Guns 3?