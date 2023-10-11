Lourdes Channels Mom Madonna In New Video!

Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon channeled her famous mom in a mystical new music video for her third single, titled Spelling.

The 26-year-old artist shared the clip to her Instagram and YouTube on Tuesday, revealing it was inspired by her mom’s ‘timeless’ video for song Frozen, released in 1998.

The clip, which was shot at Ashokan Acres, drew heavy inspiration from the original — from its dark blue hues to Lourdes playing a similar ethereal, witch-like character with long flowing raven tresses, to the same black bird and dog motifs.

The video starts out in a dark forest, as it zooms in on Lourdes, who is floating in mid-air, wearing an eerie black dress, similar to the Jean Paul Gaultier one Madonna wore in the original.

