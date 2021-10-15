Lourdes Leon Says Mom Madonna Is A ‘Control Freak’: ‘She Has Controlled Me My Whole Life’

Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon, sat down with family friend, actress Debi Mazar, to discuss her mother, career and future for Interview Magazine.

Leon describes her mother as a “control freak” saying ‘My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life, I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated high school.’

Leon says there weren’t any “handouts” in her family. She paid for college and her apartment on her own. “I think my mom saw all these other kids of famous people, and she was like, ‘My kids are not going to be like this.’ Also, I feel like if your parents pay for things, then it gives them leverage over you,” said Lourdes of Madonna’s parenting style.

Currently Lourdes models and says she’s very hands on with it. She also has interests in dancing, fashion and acting, however she’s not too sure about acting since actors “get on her nerves.”

