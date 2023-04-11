Love and Rockets expand comeback tour

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Love and Rockets‘ comeback tour just got a bit bigger.

The “So Alive” group has added more dates to their upcoming U.S. outing, which marks their first live performances in 15 years. The new shows run from June 5 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to June 17 in San Antonio, Texas.

A presale for tickets begins Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the general on-sale Thursday, April 13, at 10 a.m. ET.

Love and Rockets previously announced a West Coast tour, kicking off in May at the Cruel World festival in Pasadena, California.

