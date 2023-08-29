Love falls from the trees: The Who plants trees following concert at royal family estate

Frank Hoensch/Redferns

The Who played a special show at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk, England, on Monday, and they left their mark in a pretty permanent way.

U Discover Music reports that Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend planted a tree in the Royal Gardens as a way of supporting Heritage Live’s sustainability initiative. Heritage Live is responsible for holding concerts on the grounds, and the tree symbolizes its mission to reduce the impact large outdoor concerts have on the environment.

“I was very pleased to be asked by Heritage Live to plant this tree at Sandringham,” Daltrey shared. “I am thrilled that the Laurel Oak has been planted adjacent to the oldest tree in Sandringham Gardens, a 700 year old Veteran Oak.”

Townshend added, “Planting this tree is a great way of acknowledging Heritage Live’s sustainability initiative. I hope this Tilia ‘Winter Orange’ has a happy life in Sandringham Gardens.”

In addition to The Who, Van Morrison and Robbie Williams played at the Royal Sandringham Estate last weekend. It was the first time the royal family’s estate was used as a music venue.

