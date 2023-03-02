Love Rocks concert, featuring James Taylor, Pat Benatar and more, to be streamed live

Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert is happening next week at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, but if you can’t make it to the Big Apple you can still enjoy the show.

For just $20, fans will be able to stream the concert, which features a lineup that includes James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo, Sheryl Crow, the John Mayer Trio, Warren Haynes and R&B legend Mavis Staples.

The annual concert is a benefit for God’s Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to New Yorkers who are unable to shop or cook for themselves. That $20 livestream ticket will translate to two meals. To date the concerts have raised more than $25 million. This year the charity expects to deliver more than 3 million meals, which are provided free of charge.

Tickets for the livestream are available now.

