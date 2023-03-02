Love Rocks To Stream Live

The seventh annual Love Rocks NYC benefit concert is happening next week at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, but everyone will have a chance to watch it.

For just $20, fans will be able to stream the concert, which features a lineup that includes James Taylor, Pat Benatar and Neil Geraldo, Sheryl Crow, the John Mayer Trio and more.

The annual concert is a benefit for God’s Love We Deliver, which delivers meals to New Yorkers who are unable to shop or cook for themselves.

The concerts have raised more than $25 million to date.

Tickets for the livestream are available at Glwd.org.

