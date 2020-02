Don’t tell German strongwoman Kathleen Krausse she belongs in the kitchen with a frying pan – she’ll bend it in half.

Krausse just set a Guinness World Record for bending frying pans with her bare hands – bending seven of them in under 60 seconds.

Before her record-breaking attempt, Krausse quipped “I love cooking, but I hate to clean this pan… so I can do this” before rolling it into a cylinder.

What Guinness World Record do you think you could break?