Love Travel and Tacos?! They’ve Got A Job For You!

If you’d like to get paid to travel and eat Mexican food there’s a company called, Vidanta that’s looking for you!

The luxury resort company is looking to hire for what they’re calling “The World’s Best Job.” What makes this job so great?

Well, you’d basically be paid to travel for a year to resorts in Mexico, and document your experiences on social media.

Seriously, no experience is necessary and if you’re chosen your salary is $120K. Tho apply, you must fill out an application on their site and you can do a 1 minute video if you like. Deadline is October 21. The person will be chosen November 1.

You think you have what it takes to get the job? What’s the wildest job that you’ve ever applied for?