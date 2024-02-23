Loverboy to release classic ’80s concert in high definition

earMUSIC

A classic Loverboy concert from the ’80s is being released in high definition for the very first time.

The Canadian rockers, best known for their classic track “Working for the Weekend,” are set to release Live in ‘82 as limited-edition CD + Blu-ray and LP + DVD sets on June 7. The footage has been restored from Loverboy guitarist Paul Dean‘s personal archive of 16mm film.

“The 1980s was an amazing time, but it’s still amazing now,” Dean shares. “The fact that Loverboy are still together and playing these same songs almost every night – Who’d have thought?”

And the band is giving fans a preview of the concert with the release of a live performance of their top 40 hit “Turn Me Loose,” which is available via digital outlets and on YouTube.

Loverboy’s Live in ’82 is available for preorder now.

Loverboy is set to hit the road this summer as a special guest on Sammy Hagar’s The Best of All Worlds tour, which kicks off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida. A complete list of Loverboy dates can be found at loverboyband.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.