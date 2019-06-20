Lovin' It: Fleetwood, UK McDonald's workers meet Fleetwood Mac at British concert

As NME reports, Fleetwood Mac invited the workers at the Fleetwood McDonald's franchise to attend their show at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night. What's more, all the workers got to pose for a photo with Stevie, Mick Fleetwood, John McVie and Christine McVie, and watch the show sidestage.

"It was a fantastic evening seeing Fleetwood Mac live and to have the opportunity to share the experience with some of the Fleetwood team," NME quotes the Fleetwood McDonald's franchisee Nigel Dunnington as saying.

“I’m still amazed the band got in touch – we’re lucky our restaurant shares a name with such an iconic band," Dunnington added. "If Fleetwood Mac ever find themselves in the Fleetwood area, we’d love to return the favor and invite them back.”

NME quotes an employee named Chelsea as saying, "I can’t believe we met Fleetwood Mac before they performed tonight. We listen to their songs all the time but nothing beats seeing them live – it’s been incredible!”

