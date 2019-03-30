Lucas (1986)

Lucas (Corey Haim) is an unusually bright teenager whose nerdy looks and meek demeanor make him a favorite target for bullies. His life at school seems to improve when he befriends Maggie (Kerri Green), a cute new girl whose love interest, Cappie (Charlie Sheen), protects him from harassment. However, despite his friend Rina’s (Winona Ryder) clear affection for him, Lucas falls for Maggie, and in a final effort to impress her, joins the high school football team.