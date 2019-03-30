Lucas (1986)

Lucas (Corey Haim) is an unusually bright teenager whose nerdy looks and meek demeanor make him a favorite target for bullies. His life at school seems to improve when he befriends Maggie (Kerri Green), a cute new girl whose love interest, Cappie (Charlie Sheen), protects him from harassment. However, despite his friend Rina’s (Winona Ryder) clear affection for him, Lucas falls for Maggie, and in a final effort to impress her, joins the high school football team.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Mountain Dew Has “Game of Thrones” Swag A “Sex and the City” Follow-Up Series Could Happen You Can Now Get Married at the Disney’s Tree of Life You Can Now Stream Marvin Gaye’s Lost 1972 Album “The Princess Bride” Is Headed to Broadway Will Pauly D & Vinny Find Love On Their New MTV Show?!
Comments