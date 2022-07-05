Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Scented Candles Arrive at Target

Finally, your home can smell like your favorite cereal!

Target is selling candles that smell like General Mills cereals such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms!

Other cereal-inspired candles include some that smell like Trix, Cocoa Puffs, and Cheerios!

There are 23 varieties of General Mills candles for sale now, starting at $5, at Target!

What cereal would you like to have made into a candle? Which cereal smells the best?