Finally, your home can smell like your favorite cereal!
Target is selling candles that smell like General Mills cereals such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch and Lucky Charms!
Other cereal-inspired candles include some that smell like Trix, Cocoa Puffs, and Cheerios!
There are 23 varieties of General Mills candles for sale now, starting at $5, at Target!
What cereal would you like to have made into a candle? Which cereal smells the best?
Beth
By Beth |
Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Scented Candles Arrive at Target
Finally, your home can smell like your favorite cereal!