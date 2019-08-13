Lucky Charms Will Sell Marshmallow-Only Bags

Here’s something pretty cool. General Mills has just announced that they’re going to seel bags of marshmallows only for snacking and desserts. If this sounds familiar to you, it should, it’s been done before, but this time it’s not a contest. You just stop by your local store and pick up a bag. If you’re wanting a bag of the “magically delicious” marshmallows, they hit store shelves in September and will cost $1.50. Do you know the Lucky Charms jingle? Will you be picking up a bag of marshmallows when they hit store shelves?