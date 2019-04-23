Lukas Graham says it's "brutal" how much his daughter loves "Love Someone"

Rasmus Weng Karlsen

Lukas Graham's latest hit, "Love Someone," is about how much he's afraid of something bad happening to the people he loves, especially his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Viola. Lukas says Viola is a really big fan of that particular song -- to the point of annoyance.

"She's like, "Daddy, sing 'Someooooone!'" Lukas says. "Or, if my song comes on the radio, she's like, 'Daddy, sing. Daddy, sing.'"

"For a long time we thought she didn't want her mom to sing her a good-night song," Lukas adds. "But she wasn't saying, "No, Daddy has to sing.' She was saying, 'No, Mommy has to sing Daddy's song.'"

In fact, Lukas says, "For a month, like, if I was putting her to bed, I'd have to put 'Love Someone' on repeat on my phone and lay it beside the bed and hear it for half an hour."

"And that was brutal!" Lukas admits, laughing. "I wouldn't want anyone to listen to 'Love Someone' for a half hour!"

Lukas Graham fans will get to hear "Love Somebody" at least once per night when he and his band kick off a tour in support of their recent release, The Purple Album. The tour gets underway October 22 in Seattle, WA.

