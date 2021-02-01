Luke Bryan, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church And More To Perform At Super Bowl LV After-Party Supporting Small Businesses

Verizon is sponsoring a Super Bowl after party, “The Big Concert for Small Business”, and has some of the biggest names in music scheduled to perform. The show will be hosted by Tiffany Haddish and will be available on CBS Sports Network, BET, CMT, MTV, and aired on iHeart and Sirius. Performances by Luke Bryan, Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., and several others. During the show viewers can tag small businesses using #BigConcertSmallBiz, and/or make a donation to the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC). What’s your favorite local small business? Is there a business you want to shout out? Let us know!