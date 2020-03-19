Luke James talks "fulfilling" acting career and why he's "grateful" for new role on The Chi

maxphotostudioAfter an extensive acting stint on Fox's Star, R&B singer Luke James has managed to maintain a fulfilling acting career.

James is a singer first, actor second, although each feeds his soul in different ways. After Star, the "Make Love" singer played Johnny Gill in the New Edition miniseries on BET and was featured in the film Little with Issa Rae, Marsai Martin, and Regina Hall.

"Film and acting, the thespian world has really opened me up. It really just gave me another outlet that honestly, I didn't think I had," he tells ABC Audio. "So, yeah, in doing and getting into film and television, it has really opened my mind now with music and storytelling and how I want people to see the music."

"Wow," he continues, thinking of how much acting means to him. "It feeds me in such a different way I can't see myself not doing. I mean, I got to do both of them. It's such a fulfilling thing I'm doing now."

This summer, James will star in season three of Lena Waithe's The Chi as Victor Trig Taylor, the older brother of Reg, played by Barton Fitzpatrick. He describes his character as a caring, complicated guy who "fits the suit but doesn't want to wear it. But he's zero to 100 real quick."

James says he's is grateful to be part of an amazing cast thanks to Waithe.

"I'm grateful to Lena for this opportunity, because, I mean, it's lit," he says. "This work is really good. The writing is so superb. The cast is amazing. It's freezing in Chicago. But I'm so grateful to be a part of something that is for us by us."

James will join Lala Anthony, Cory Hardict, Kandi Burress and Lil Rel Howery for season three.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.