Luke, Lionel, Katy, and Ryan return for a new season of 'American Idol' on February 16

ABC/Craig Sjodin

ABC/Craig SjodinAmerican Idol’s returning a little early this year. While the hit ABC singing competition typically premieres in March, season three’s set to begin on Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The stars of the show announced the start of the 2020 season by posting a shared FaceTime call on their socials.

Host Ryan Seacrest kicks things off by dialing Luke Bryan, before conferencing in Lionel Richie, who answers with his trademark “Hello!”

“That never gets old,” Ryan replies.

Then Katy Perry joins, with her just-washed hair up in an Idol blue towel, though her eye makeup is fully done, complete with glittering rhinestones. Ryan then reveals the date, after his co-stars implore him to “Hurry up and tell us already!”

Tune in for the two-hour Idol premiere Sunday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

This Sunday, three fan favorites from past seasons of the show will have the chance to be voted back on Idol during the American Music Awards, which start at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The winner will be revealed during the Monday finale of Dancing with the Stars.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.