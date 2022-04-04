Luke Wilson And Dolph Lundgren To Star In New Thriller

Dolph Lundgren and Luke Wilson have signed on to co-star in a new action-thriller titled “the Best Man.”

Also in the film will be Scout Taylor-Compton, Scott Martin, Brendan Fehr, and Nicky Whelan.

Movie Web describes the movie saying, “the plot revolves around a wedding on a remote resort that is invaded by a group of mercenaries, which leads to the main members of the wedding party to take on the terrorists to save a group of hostages.”

There is no word yet on when the film will air.

